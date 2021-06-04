Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
04/06/2021 15:27

News

Print this

Russian President bans extremists from running for election

Context
Tags: Legislation, Ban, Extremism, Elections, Vladimir Putin, Russia
13:24 04/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill temporarily prohibiting persons having links to extremist and terrorist organizations to run for elections at all levels into law.

The document is published on the official website of legal information.

A person involved in the activity of public or religious communities recognized extremist by court cannot stand in elections, the law reads. 

Under the initiative, leaders of such organization are banned from balloting for 5 years while other members for 3 years. Persons funding terrorist or extremist organizations will be also prohibited from standing in the elections, the law reads.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian President bans extremists from running for election

13:24 04/06/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill temporarily prohibiting persons having links to extremist and terrorist organizations to run for elections at all levels into law.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian President bans extremists from running for election

13:24 04/06/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill temporarily prohibiting persons having links to extremist and terrorist organizations to run for elections at all levels into law.

Supreme Court vacates four detention orders against ex-Deputy Culture Minister Pirumov

12:16 04/06/2021 The Supreme Court’s Presidium on Friday overturned four detention extension orders issued against ex-Deputy Culture Minister Grigory Pirumov in a case over embezzlement during construction of the Hermitage Museum’s facility in 2018 and 2019.

Foreign agent label of Meduza media outlet upheld

11:03 04/06/2021 The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow on Friday upheld the Russian Justice Ministry’s decision to include Meduza registered in Latvia in the list of media acting as foreign agents.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100