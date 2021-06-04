Russian President bans extremists from running for election

13:24 04/06/2021

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a bill temporarily prohibiting persons having links to extremist and terrorist organizations to run for elections at all levels into law.

The document is published on the official website of legal information.

A person involved in the activity of public or religious communities recognized extremist by court cannot stand in elections, the law reads.

Under the initiative, leaders of such organization are banned from balloting for 5 years while other members for 3 years. Persons funding terrorist or extremist organizations will be also prohibited from standing in the elections, the law reads.