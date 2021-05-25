Рейтинг@Mail.ru
MPs back bill banning extremists from running for State Duma election

Tags: Legislation, Ban, Elections, Terrorism, Extremism, State Duma, Russia
15:10 25/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 25 (RAPSI) – State Duma lawmakers passed a draft law prohibiting persons having links to extremist and terrorist organizations to run for elections in the lower house of parliament in the second reading on Tuesday.

A person involved in the activity of public or religious communities recognized extremist by court cannot stand in the State Duma election, an explanatory note to the bill reads. 

Under the initiative, leaders of such organization are banned from balloting for 5 years while other members for 3 years. Persons funding terrorist or extremist organizations will be also prohibited from standing in the elections, the document reads.


