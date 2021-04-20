Putin introduces fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

15:22 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles into law. The document is published on the official website of legal information.

Fines are to be imposed for the forced disembarkation of a child who does not have a ticket or who cannot pay the respective fare when traveling on a bus, trolleybus or tram alone. For the driver, the fine will make 5,000 rubles ($65). For officials, that is, for conductors or controllers the amount of the fine is to range from 20,000 to 30,000 rubles ($260 to $400). If a child is accompanied by adults, and they do not pay the fare, then they must leave the transport at the nearest stop.

The proposed fines are to be paid only if such a violation does not contain signs of a criminal offense, that is, nothing happens to the child. Otherwise, perpetrators are to be responsible under the Criminal Code provisions.



