Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/04/2021 18:12

News

Print this

Putin introduces fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

Context
Tags: Transport, Children rights, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russia
15:22 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles into law. The document is published on the official website of legal information.

Fines are to be imposed for the forced disembarkation of a child who does not have a ticket or who cannot pay the respective fare when traveling on a bus, trolleybus or tram alone. For the driver, the fine will make 5,000 rubles ($65). For officials, that is, for conductors or controllers the amount of the fine is to range from 20,000 to 30,000 rubles ($260 to $400). If a child is accompanied by adults, and they do not pay the fare, then they must leave the transport at the nearest stop.

The proposed fines are to be paid only if such a violation does not contain signs of a criminal offense, that is, nothing happens to the child. Otherwise, perpetrators are to be responsible under the Criminal Code provisions.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Putin introduces fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

15:22 20/04/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles into law.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-Deputy Emergencies Minister sentenced to 5 years behind bars for fraud

17:19 20/04/2021 The former First Deputy Emergencies Minister, Lieutenant General Sergey Shlyakov received 5 years in jail for fraud on Tuesday.

Ex-head of Komi Republic Gaizer freed from punishment for abuse of office

17:13 20/04/2021 A court in Russia’s Syktyvkar has sentenced ex-head of Russia’s Komi Republic Vyacheslav Gaizer to 1.5 years in penal colony for abuse of office and released him from punishment due to the running of the statute of limitations.

Putin introduces fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

15:22 20/04/2021 President of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles into law.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100