08/04/2021

News

Russian MPs adopt bill on fines for forcing stowaway children from public transport

Tags: Legislation, Children rights, Transport, State Duma, Russia
10:51 08/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 8 (RAPSI) — The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading a bill introducing fines of up to 30,000 rubles (about $400) for forcing stowaway children from public transport vehicles, according to the official website of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Fines are to be imposed for the forced disembarkation of a child who does not have a ticket or who cannot pay the respective fare when traveling on a bus, trolleybus or tram alone. For the driver, the fine will make 5,000 rubles ($65). For officials, that is, for conductors or controllers the amount of the fine is to range from 20,000 to 30,000 rubles ($260 to $400). If a child is accompanied by adults, and they do not pay the fare, then they must leave the transport at the nearest stop, the State Duma said in the statement.

The proposed fines are to be paid only if such a violation does not contain signs of a criminal offense, that is, nothing happens to the child. Otherwise, perpetrators are to be responsible under the Criminal Code provisions.

