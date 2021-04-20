Рейтинг@Mail.ru
State Duma backs legislative proposal to ban officials from holding dual citizenship

Tags: Legislation, Citizenship, State Duma, Russia
13:49 20/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 20 (RAPSI) - The State Duma adopted a draft law prohibiting state and municipal officials to hold dual citizenship in the third and final reading on Tuesday, according to the official website of the parliament’s lower house.

The bill was introduced by President Vladimir Putin in furtherance of the national Constitution on November 30, 2020.

The initiative envisages that state officials will be obliged to report about termination of their Russian citizenship and obtaining of documents confirming their rights to reside abroad; otherwise they could be dismissed from their posts.


