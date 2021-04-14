Рейтинг@Mail.ru
14/04/2021 07:13

State Duma MPs back ban on confiscation of debtors’ pets

Tags: Animal rights, Debt recovery, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
17:53 13/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 13 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament adopted a bill prohibiting confiscation of domestic animals of debtors in the third and final reading on Tuesday, according to the State Duma website.

Amendments are expected to be introduced in the Civil Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The initiative stipulates that recovery on the basis of an enforcement document cannot be applied to family pets not used for business purposes.

The draft law’s authors are Chair of the Committee on State Building and Legislation Pavel Krasheninnikov and Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environment Protection Vladimir Burmatov. They believe the amendments will promote more humane treatment of domestic animals, provision of adequate pet care conditions and emotional well-being of their owners.

 

State Duma MPs back ban on confiscation of debtors' pets

