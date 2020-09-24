Proposed ban on confiscation of debtors’ pets to be discussed by Russian State Duma

13:11 24/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – A bill to prohibit confiscation of domestic animals of debtors has been brought before the lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma.

Amendments envisaging that recovery on the basis of an enforcement document cannot be applied to family pets not used for business purposes are proposed to the Russian Civil Code.

Currently, there is a ban on attachment of live-stock animals kept for personal needs but not for business.

The proposed bill is aimed at bringing existing legislation into compliance and prohibiting seizure of domestic animals from people having debts, an explanatory note to the document reads.



