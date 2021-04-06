Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/04/2021 00:13

News

Print this

President Putin signs law on new requirements for nonprofits registered as foreign agents

Context
Tags: Foreign Agents Law, Legislation, NGO, Vladimir Putin, Russia
18:12 05/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 5 (RAPSI) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs, according to the official website of legal information.

clarify that NGOs performing functions of foreign agents also include organizations that receive money or other property from Russian legal entities whose beneficiaries are foreign citizens. Besides, the document introduces a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign non-profit non-governmental organizations established or being established in the territory of the Russian Federation, the State Duma said in a statement earlier.

Alongside the aforesaid provisions, the law also introduces additional grounds, on which surprise inspections may be carried out, as well as the obligation of foreign non-profit organizations and structural units thereof to submit programs and other documents, on the basis of which such entities are organizing their events, to the Ministry of Justice, as well as to report to the said Ministry on the results of holding such events.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

President Putin signs law on new requirements for nonprofits registered as foreign agents

18:12 05/04/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill specifying number of presidential terms becomes law in Russia

17:25 05/04/2021 A bill specifying the number of presidential terms became law in Russia. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding document on Monday.

Rules for initiating drug cases to be toughened in Russia

17:01 05/04/2021 Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law envisaging that the discovery of narcotic drugs in the body of a person would not to be a basis for initiating a criminal case.

President Putin signs law on new requirements for nonprofits registered as foreign agents

18:12 05/04/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100