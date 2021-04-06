President Putin signs law on new requirements for nonprofits registered as foreign agents

18:12 05/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 5 (RAPSI) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs, according to the official website of legal information.

clarify that NGOs performing functions of foreign agents also include organizations that receive money or other property from Russian legal entities whose beneficiaries are foreign citizens. Besides, the document introduces a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign non-profit non-governmental organizations established or being established in the territory of the Russian Federation, the State Duma said in a statement earlier.

Alongside the aforesaid provisions, the law also introduces additional grounds, on which surprise inspections may be carried out, as well as the obligation of foreign non-profit organizations and structural units thereof to submit programs and other documents, on the basis of which such entities are organizing their events, to the Ministry of Justice, as well as to report to the said Ministry on the results of holding such events.