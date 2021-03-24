Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/03/2021 19:41

News

Print this

Foreign NGOs to be banned from registering in residential premises - draft law

Tags: Ban, Legislation, NGO, State Duma, Russia
16:18 24/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) — The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading amendments establishing a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs, according to the website of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The draft law is to clarify that NGOs performing functions of foreign agents also include organizations that receive money or other property from Russian legal entities whose beneficiaries are foreign citizens. Besides, the document introduces a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign non-profit non-governmental organizations established or being established in the territory of the Russian Federation, the State Duma said in a statement.

Alongside the aforesaid provisions, the law also introduces additional grounds, on which surprise inspections may be carried out, as well as the obligation of foreign non-profit organizations and structural units thereof to submit programs and other documents, on the basis of which such entities are organizing their events, to the Ministry of Justice, as well as to report to the said Ministry on the results of holding such events.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Foreign NGOs to be banned from registering in residential premises - draft law

16:18 24/03/2021 The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading amendments establishing a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Foreign NGOs to be banned from registering in residential premises - draft law

16:18 24/03/2021 The State Duma has adopted in the third and final reading amendments establishing a ban on the use of residential premises as locations of structural units of foreign NGOs.

Parliament’s lower house adopts bill on state protection of military personnel

15:22 24/03/2021 The lower house of Russian parliament adopted a draft law on the state protection of military personnel in the third and final reading on Wednesday.

Ex-director of design institute where pirated software was used to be extradited to Russia

17:28 24/03/2021 Former director of the Arkhangelskgrazhdanproekt Design Institute Viktor Zhilin, accused in the case over the use of pirated software for design and drawing is to be extradited to Russia.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100