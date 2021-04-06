Rules for initiating drug cases to be toughened in Russia

17:01 05/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 5 (RAPSI) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a law envisaging that the discovery of narcotic drugs in the body of a person would not to be a basis for initiating a criminal case.

It is established that the very fact that a person is in the state of drug intoxication or the discovery of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues in the human body cannot serve as a basis for initiating criminal cases over crimes defined in the Russian Criminal Code in the terms of illegal sale of these drugs and substances, according to the document.

Respective changes are being made to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.



