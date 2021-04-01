Russia’s senators approve draft law toughening rules for initiating drug cases

16:52 31/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) — The Federation Council has approved a draft law envisaging that the discovery of narcotic drugs in the body of a person is not to be a basis for initiating a criminal case, a statement of the upper house of Russia’s parliament reads.

It is established that the very fact that a person is in the state of drug intoxication or the discovery of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues in the human body cannot serve as a basis for initiating criminal cases over crimes defined in the Russian Criminal Code in the terms of illegal sale of these drugs and substances, according to the document.

Respective changes are being made to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.