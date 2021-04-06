Bill on state protection of military personnel enacted into law

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:54 05/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 5 (RAPSI) – President of Russia Vladimir Putin has enacted a draft law on the state protection of military personnel into law, according to the official website of legal information.

In particular, the document affords state protection to civil servants of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence who participated in combating terrorism or other special operations and employees of the National Guard.

The initiative’s authors believe that the proposed changes must set a unified system of protection of federal servants of the State involved in special security operations and events.

Previously, the state protection was applied to prosecutors, investigators, officers of institutions and bodies of the penal system, officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Investigative Committee, enforcement agencies, bodies of state security guards service, customs, tax and antimonopoly bodies, public oversight authority, Federal Service for Financial Monitoring and Audit Chamber.



