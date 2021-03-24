Parliament’s lower house adopts bill on state protection of military personnel

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:22 24/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament adopted a draft law on the state protection of military personnel in the third and final reading on Wednesday, according to a statement published on the official State Duma website.

In particular, the initiative affords state protection to civil servants of the Defense Ministry and military intelligence who participated in combating terrorism or other special operations and employees of the National Guard.

The bill’s authors believe that the proposed changes must set a unified system of protection of federal servants of the State involved in special security operations and events.

Currently, the state protection is applied to prosecutors, investigators, officers of institutions and bodies of the penal system, officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Investigative Committee, enforcement agencies, bodies of state security guards service, customs, tax and antimonopoly bodies, public oversight authority, Federal Service for Financial Monitoring and Audit Chamber.