Bill on immunity guarantees for ex-President of Russia becomes law

© TASS, Sergey Bobylev

17:42 22/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 22 (RAPSI) – The Head of Russia Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a bill on immunity guarantees for former country’s Presidents into law, according to the official website of legal information.

The document envisages adjustment of certain provisions of the Federal Law on Guarantees for Outgoing President of the Russian Federation and Members of his Family in accordance with the Constitution.

Article 93 of the Constitution states that Russia’s President can be interdicted and immunity of ex-President of Russia can be lifted by the Federation Council only basing on charges of treason or other grave crimes confirmed by the Supreme Court’s conclusion, an explanatory note to the law reads.

Authors of the initiative are State Duma MP Pavel Krasheninnikov and senator Andery Klishas.



