05/11/2020 17:59

News

Bill on ex-President’s immunity guarantees submitted to Russia’s State Duma

Tags: Constitution, Legislation, President, State Duma, Russia
13:31 05/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 5 (RAPSI) – A bill on safe conduct of former Presidents of Russia has been submitted to the lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

The document adjustment of certain provisions of the Federal Law on Guarantees for Outgoing President of the Russian Federation and Members of his Family in accordance with the Constitution.

Article 93 of the Constitution states that Russia’s President can be interdicted and immunity of ex-President of Russia can be lifted by the Federation Council only basing on charges of treason or other grave crimes confirmed by the Supreme Court’s conclusion, an explanatory note to the bill reads.

Authors of the initiative are State Duma MP Pavel Krasheninnikov and senator Andery Klishas.

