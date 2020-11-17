State Duma passes bill of fines for calls for territory alienation in second reading

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:22 17/11/2020

MOSCOW, November 17 (RAPSI) – A bill on administrative fines for public calls for the alienation of Russian territories and calls for such actions passed its second reading in the State Duma on Tuesday.

The legislative proposal is to amend Russia’s Code on Administrative Offenses.

First public calls for the territorial alienation would be punished with administrative fines ranging from 30,000 to 60,000 rubles for individuals, from 60,000 to 100,000 rubles for officials, from 200,000 to 300,000 rubles for legal entities. Such calls made through media or Internet would be punishable by fines varying from 70,000 to 100,000 rubles for citizens, from 100,000 to 200,000 rubles for officials and from 300,000 to 500,000 rubles ($4,000 – 6,600) for companies.



