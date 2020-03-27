Putin signs bill fixing drug prices during emergencies into law

MOSCOW, March 27 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill on fixing maximum allowed prices of certain medicine during emergencies or outbreaks of infections into law.

The document’s version is published on the official website of legal information.

The Federation Council approved the bill on March 25. The State Duma adopted it in the third and final reading on March 19.

The documents empowers the government to set maximum allowed prices of drugs and medical products not on the official list of vital medicines, but becoming vitally important in certain situations, for up to 90 days in case of emergencies or outbreaks of infections.

The adopted amendments to the legislation are to enable the government to control prices in the aforesaid cases or in the event the prices of medicines for a 30-day period grow by more than 30% without due justification.