Federation Council backs bill fixing drug prices during emergencies

© RAPSI

15:20 25/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – The Federation Council on Wednesday approved a bill on fixing maximum allowed prices of certain medicine during emergencies or outbreaks of infections.

The State Duma adopted the draft law in the third and final reading onMarch 19.

The documents empowers the government to set maximum allowed prices of drugs and medical products not on the official list of vital medicines, but becoming vitally important in certain situations, for up to 90 days in case of emergencies or outbreaks of infections.

The adopted amendments to the legislation are to enable the government to control prices in the aforesaid cases or in the event the prices of medicines for a 30-day period grow by more than 30% without due justification.