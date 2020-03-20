Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/03/2020 06:18

News

Print this

Russian MPs propose criminal sanctions for breach of quarantine

Context
Tags: Escape, coronavirus, Sanctions, Legislation, Violation, State Duma, Russia
16:27 19/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 19 (RAPSI) – Lawmakers from the United Russia political party plan to draft abill to fix criminal responsibility for creating a threat of mass infection or poisoning of citizens, a statement published on the State Duma website reads.

According to the lawmakers, there are situtations of abslolute thoughtlessness of adult people. Several cases of intentional escape from coronavirus quarantine have been already fixed. People have violated the rules and left hospitals voluntary, the first deputy chair of the fraction Andrey Isayev states.

Currently, legislation stipulates punishment for breaching sanitation-and-epidemiological provisions resulting in the mass infection or intoxication of citizens. However, according to the MP, it is hard to establish the fact of “resulting in” in the situation concerning coronavirus.

Thus the MPs want to fix in the legislation criminal liability for evolution of real threat of mass infection or poisoning, creation of objective conditions for this.

The bill will envisage such penalties as severe fines, community service and ban on holding leading posts for a certain period, Isayev notes.

Amendments are expected to be proposed to the Criminal Code of Russia.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian MPs propose criminal sanctions for breach of quarantine

16:27 19/03/2020 Lawmakers from the United Russia political party plan to draft abill to fix criminal responsibility for creating a threat of mass infection or poisoning of citizens.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian MPs propose criminal sanctions for breach of quarantine

16:27 19/03/2020 Lawmakers from the United Russia political party plan to draft abill to fix criminal responsibility for creating a threat of mass infection or poisoning of citizens.

Russia’s State Duma toughens penalties for e-trade in falsified medicines

18:32 19/03/2020 The State Duma has approved in the third and final reading a bill amending the Criminal and Administrative Offences Codes in a way toughening punishments for online trafficking in falsified and poor-quality drugs.

Bill permitting convicts serve sentences near home passed by State Duma

15:15 19/03/2020 The State Duma passed a bill allowing transfer of convicts to penitentiary facilities located near places of residence of their close relatives in a final third reading on Thursday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100