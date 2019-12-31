Рейтинг@Mail.ru
31/12/2019 09:19

Fines fixed in Russia for illegal theater tickets sales

Tags: Culture, Art, Legislation, Vladimir Putin, Russia
19:01 30/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has signed the law setting fines for violation of requirements to sale and return of theatrical entertainment events, according to the official website of legal information.

The document envisages fines for illegal ticket trade would reach the up to the twofold cost of tickets for individuals, up to the threefold cost for officials, and up to fivefold cost for entrepreneurs and companies.

The Culture Ministry will be authorized to draw up administrative violation protocols, the bill stipulates.

The law will amend the Code on Administrative Offenses. The document is to come into force in 15 days after its official publication.


Fines fixed in Russia for illegal theater tickets sales

