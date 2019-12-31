Fines fixed in Russia for illegal theater tickets sales

19:01 30/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin has signed the law setting fines for violation of requirements to sale and return of theatrical entertainment events, according to the official website of legal information.

The document envisages fines for illegal ticket trade would reach the up to the twofold cost of tickets for individuals, up to the threefold cost for officials, and up to fivefold cost for entrepreneurs and companies.

The Culture Ministry will be authorized to draw up administrative violation protocols, the bill stipulates.

