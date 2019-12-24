Fines for illegal sale of theater tickets backed by Russia’s upper house of parliament

© RIA Novosti, Vladimir Vyatkin

19:17 23/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – The upper house of Russian parliament, the Federation Council, approved a draft law on fines for violation of requirements to sale and return of theatrical entertainment events on Monday.

Amendments are proposed to the Code on Administrative Offenses. The State Duma passed them on December 18.

According to the bill, fines for illegal ticket trade would reach the up to the twofold cost of tickets for individuals, up to the threefold cost for officials, and up to fivefold cost for entrepreneurs and companies.

The Culture Ministry will be authorized to draw up administrative violation protocols, the bill stipulates.

The document is to come into force in 15 days after its official publication.