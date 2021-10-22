Probe into ex-Khabarovsk Governor Furgal completed – Russian Investigative Committee

17:49 22/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 22 (RAPSI) — The Russian Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of the criminal case against ex-Governor of the Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal, who stands charged with organizing murders, the press service of the body informs on Friday.

Investigators could collect a sufficient evidence base, established all the circumstances of the crime committed, carried out the necessary examinations. The criminal case is ready to be transferred to courts if such a decision is approved, the Committee said in its statement.

Furgal was charged with committing such crimes as attempted murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, murder of two or more persons committed by an organized group, and illegal acquisition, storage, carrying of firearms, ammunition and explosive devices.

According to investigators, Furgal is the organizer of a criminal group that attempted the murder of Alexander Smolsky, Yevgeny Zorya, and Oleg Bulatov in 2004-2005.

It is alleged that the decisions to commit the murders were made in order to promote commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.

The involvement of Furgal and other members of an organized criminal group in murders and attempted murders is confirmed by numerous testimonies of victims, witnesses and the charged persons themselves, the conclusions of forensic examinations, as well as other evidence in its entirety, the statement reads.

According to the Investigative Committee, the other members of this organized group, Nikolay Mistryukov, Marat Kadyrov, Andrey Karepov, Andrey Paley, were charged depending on the degree of participation and the roles assigned to each of them in especially grave crimes.