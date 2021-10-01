Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/10/2021 18:12

News

Print this

Former Khabarovsk Governor Furgal to remain in detention in murder case until winter

Context
Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Moscow City Court, Sergey Furgal, Moscow, Khabarovsk, Russia
16:03 01/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court on Friday extended detention of the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with contract murders until December 7, RAPSI was told in the court's press service.

Investigation into Furgal was completed in February. He is already in detention for more than a year.

Investigators believe Furgal took decisions to commit the crimes in order to move forward his personal business interests. According to the Investigative Committee, the murder of entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya was connected with a long conflict with Furgal and court proceedings over a concrete plant purchased by Zorya. The victim had been killed a day before an obvious verdict was delivered, investigators state.

One more alleged victim of Furgal was his partner Oleg Bulatov. After his murder, the defendant acquired his share in their common business, a company engaged in buy-in and resale of scrap iron, , according to the investigation.

Investigators claim that the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai was involved in the attempted assassination of scrap iron businessman Alexander Smolsky outbidding competitors.

Moreover, a local resident Roman Sandalov was killed for commercial reasons. A driver of Furgal took the rap.

Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, all crimes were committed by an organized criminal group led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Former Khabarovsk Governor Furgal to remain in detention in murder case until winter

16:03 01/10/2021 The Moscow City Court on Friday extended detention of the former Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai Sergey Furgal charged with contract murders until December 7.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Vice-president of Russia's Sberbank accused of embezzlement escapes from investigators

14:47 01/10/2021 Vice-president of Russia's Sberbank Marina Rakova accused of large-scale embezzlement has absconded the investigative authorities.

Kuznetsova relieved of post of Russia's Child Rights Commissioner

15:18 01/10/2021 President Vladimir Putin relieved Anna Kuznetsova of the post of Russia's Child Rights Commissioner as she had been elected as a State Duma lawmaker.

Memorial NGO fined $4,000 for violation of foreign agents law

15:41 01/10/2021 Moscow's Tverskoy District Court on Friday fined Memorial human rights center 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for breaching the order of the operation of non-commercial organizations discharging the foreign agent's functions.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100