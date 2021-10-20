Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/10/2021 15:43

News

Print this

Cassation instance upholds seizure of $4 billion assets of ex-Promsvyazbank owner

Context
Tags: Seizure, Assets, The Moscow District Commercial Court, Promsvyazbank, Russia
12:08 20/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 20 (RAPSI) — The Moscow District Commercial Court has dismissed a cassation appeal of the financial manager of assets belonging to the former owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev against the seizure of property worth 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion), according to the court records.

Yet on May 29, 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court granted a motion of Promsvyazbank seeking to seize the property of the former owners of the bank, Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs, in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion at the current exchange rate) in the framework of a claim to recover losses in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles from twelve former top managers of the bank. 

The manager of Ananyev's property, Sergey Druzhinin, appealed against the ruling on the seizure of property in a higher instance.

The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals declared Ananyev bankrupt on June 15, 2020 at the request of Nastyusha Grain Company, and a debt restructuring procedure was introduced with respect of that person. The board of appeals canceled the determination of a first instance court of November 25, 2019, by which the proceedings on the banker's insolvency sought by the company were terminated. 

Earlier, in June 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court dismissed a request to seize Ananyev’s property worth 2.8 billion rubles ($38 million at the current exchange rate) when examining his bankruptcy case.

On December 15, 2017, the Central Bank of Russia introduced a temporary administration for the management of Promsvyazbank. The functions of the provisional administration were entrusted to the Management Company of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund. 

On August 25, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court issued an arrest warrant for ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev in absentia as part of a new fraud case opened against him and his brother Alexey, the court's press service told RAPSI. Ananyev, was detained for 2 months after his actual arrest or extradition to Russia, the agency's interlocutor said.

A similar petition for the arrest in absentia of another co-owner of the bank, Alexey Ananyev, was granted on 27 August.

The brothers have been charged with large-scale fraud. According to investigators, they were involved in the illegal siphoning off assets worth nearly 6.7 billion rubles (over $90 million) from the bank.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested the men in absentia on embezzlement charges.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Cassation instance upholds seizure of $4 billion assets of ex-Promsvyazbank owner

12:08 20/10/2021 The Moscow District Commercial Court has dismissed a cassation appeal of the financial manager of assets belonging to the former owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev against the seizure of property worth 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Case of Rusaviainvest sanctioned by US stuck in limbo in court

10:36 20/10/2021 Lawyers are studying the situation with the Rusaviainvest case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which for more than a year has showed no sign of progress due to the problem of accessing classified information because of the pandemic.

YouTube blogger Yury Dud fined $1,400 for drug propaganda

13:11 20/10/2021 Moscow's Zyuzinsky District Court on Wednesday fined prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud 100,000 rubles ($1,400) in a drug propaganda case.

Cassation instance upholds seizure of $4 billion assets of ex-Promsvyazbank owner

12:08 20/10/2021 The Moscow District Commercial Court has dismissed a cassation appeal of the financial manager of assets belonging to the former owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev against the seizure of property worth 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100