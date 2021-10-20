Cassation instance upholds seizure of $4 billion assets of ex-Promsvyazbank owner

© RAPSI, Maria Petrova

12:08 20/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 20 (RAPSI) — The Moscow District Commercial Court has dismissed a cassation appeal of the financial manager of assets belonging to the former owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev against the seizure of property worth 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion), according to the court records.

Yet on May 29, 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court granted a motion of Promsvyazbank seeking to seize the property of the former owners of the bank, Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs, in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles ($4 billion at the current exchange rate) in the framework of a claim to recover losses in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles from twelve former top managers of the bank.

The manager of Ananyev's property, Sergey Druzhinin, appealed against the ruling on the seizure of property in a higher instance.

The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals declared Ananyev bankrupt on June 15, 2020 at the request of Nastyusha Grain Company, and a debt restructuring procedure was introduced with respect of that person. The board of appeals canceled the determination of a first instance court of November 25, 2019, by which the proceedings on the banker's insolvency sought by the company were terminated.

Earlier, in June 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court dismissed a request to seize Ananyev’s property worth 2.8 billion rubles ($38 million at the current exchange rate) when examining his bankruptcy case.

On December 15, 2017, the Central Bank of Russia introduced a temporary administration for the management of Promsvyazbank. The functions of the provisional administration were entrusted to the Management Company of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund.

On August 25, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court issued an arrest warrant for ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev in absentia as part of a new fraud case opened against him and his brother Alexey, the court's press service told RAPSI. Ananyev, was detained for 2 months after his actual arrest or extradition to Russia, the agency's interlocutor said.

A similar petition for the arrest in absentia of another co-owner of the bank, Alexey Ananyev, was granted on 27 August.

The brothers have been charged with large-scale fraud. According to investigators, they were involved in the illegal siphoning off assets worth nearly 6.7 billion rubles (over $90 million) from the bank.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested the men in absentia on embezzlement charges.