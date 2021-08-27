Second ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Alexey Ananyev arrested in absentia on fraud charges

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

13:55 27/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 27 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court issued an arrest warrant for the second ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Alexey Ananyev in absentia in a new fraud case on Friday, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The defendant is to be put in detention for two months after his actual arrest or extradition to Russia.

On August 25, a similar warrant was issued in absentia for his brother and former bank owner Dmitry Ananyev.

The brothers have been charged with large-scale fraud. According to investigators, they were involved in the illegal siphoning off assets worth nearly 6.7 billion rubles (over $90 million) from the bank.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested the men in absentia on embezzlement charges.