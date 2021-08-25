Ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev arrested in absentia in fraud case

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

15:54 25/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant for ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev in absentia as part of a new fraud case opened against him and his brother Alexey, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He is to be detained for 2 months after his actual arrest or extradition to Russia.

A similar motion against his brother Alexey Ananyev will be considered on August 27.

The brothers have been charged with large-scale fraud. According to investigators, they were involved in the illegal siphoning off assets worth nearly 6.7 billion rubles (over $90 million) from the bank.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested the men in absentia on embezzlement charges.