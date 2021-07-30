Alleged accomplices of ex-Promsvyazbank owners to stand $1.2 bln embezzlement trial

11:53 30/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 30 (RAPSI) – The Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow will consider an 87-billion-ruble ($1.2 billion) embezzlement case against alleged accomplices of the former owners of Promsvyazbank Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office has told RAPSI.

Indictment has been approved against defendants Nikolay Tsukanov, Andrey Mukin, Olga Antonova, Aigul Shaikhutdinova and Ekaterina Dukhova. They are charged with organized embezzlement and abuse of office on a large scale.

According to case papers, between December 12 and 15, 2017, they organized execution of forged securities sale and purchase agreement by the bank. Under the guise of their payment, the credit organization’s funds were transferred to the accounts of a Cypriot firm controlled by one of the Ananyev brothers.



