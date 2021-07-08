Dispute between Bank Trust and ex-owner of Promsvyazbank suspended

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:00 08/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has suspended proceedings for the application of National Bank Trust seeking to include a debt of ex-owner of Promsvyazbank Dmitry Ananyev worth over 113 billion rubles in the creditors’ list, according to court records.

The lawsuit is suspended until the ruling on the bank’s suit againt the former owners of Promsvyazbank is delivered.

In July, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s refusal to overturn seizure of monetary assets and other property worth over 113 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) belonging to Ananyev.

In April, the Moscow Commercial Court, at the request of Bank Trust, seized funds and other property of the Ananyev brothers, as well as those of ex-top managers of Avtovazbank.

Taking into account that the failure to take interim measures might complicate the execution of this judicial act, as well as in order to prevent damage to the claimant, the court found it necessary to seize the property of the defendants.

The decision to take interim measures was made in the framework of a lawsuit the Trust Bank filed to recover more than 113 billion rubles ($1.5 billion at the current exchange rate) from the Ananyevs, Oleg Vdovin and Nikolai Taran.

In October 2020, the Russian Supreme Court dismissed Dmitry Ananyev's complaint against the ruling on declaring him bankrupt. The objections set out in the complaint do not indicate the presence of any significant violations of substantive law and (or) procedural law and cannot serve as sufficient grounds for canceling the contested judicial acts, the Supreme Court noted then.

The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals declared Ananyev bankrupt on June 15, 2020 at the request of Nastyusha Grain Company, and a debt restructuring procedure was introduced with respect of that person The board of appeals canceled the determination of a first instance court of November 25, 2019, by which the proceedings on the banker's insolvency sought by the company were terminated.

In a complaint submitted by Ananyev to the Supreme Court, he asked to cancel the decision of the Court of Appeals and refer the case for a new trial.

In also worth noting that in September 2019, the Russian Supreme Court dismissed Ananyev’s move to cancel the decision on the initiation of the respective bankruptcy case.

Earlier, in June 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court dismissed a request to seize Ananyev’s property worth 2.8 billion rubles ($36 million) when examining his bankruptcy case.

At that time the court established that the applicant had not presented evidence proving that the failure to take interim measures could complicate or make impossible the execution of the respective judicial act.

However, on May 29, 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court satisfied an application of Promsvyazbank seeking to seize the property of the former owners of the bank, Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs, in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles ($3.6 billion) in the framework of a claim to recover losses in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles from twelve former top managers of the bank.

On December 15, 2017, the Central Bank of Russia introduced a temporary administration for the management of Promsvyazbank. The functions of the provisional administration were entrusted to the Management Company of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund.

As a measure aimed at improving the financial stability of the bank and ensuring the continuity of its activities in the banking services market, it is planned that the Central Bank will participate as an investor using the funds of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund.

In October 2019 the Moscow City Court upheld the arrest of Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs in absentia in a criminal case over embezzlement on an especially large scale, as the press service of the court informed RAPSI.



