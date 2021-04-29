Nine appeals against bankruptcy of Promsvyazbank ex-owner Ananyev dismissed

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:48 29/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) — The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals has dismissed nine appeals against a lower court decision to declare bankrupt former owner of PJSC Promsvyazbank (PSB) Dmitry Ananyev, the court's ruling reads.

The appeals instance dismissed the complaints submitted by Promsvyazbank and several other legal entities and individuals against the decision of the Moscow Arbitration Court of February 1, which introduced an assets disposition procedure with respect to the debtor.

The Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals declared Ananyev bankrupt on June 15, 2020 at the request of Nastyusha Grain Company, and a debt restructuring procedure was introduced with respect of that person The board of appeals canceled the determination of a first instance court of November 25, 2019, by which the proceedings on the banker's insolvency sought by the company were terminated.

In also worth noting that in September 2019, the Russian Supreme Court dismissed Ananyev’s move to cancel the decision on the initiation of the respective bankruptcy case. The banker appealed against the ruling of the Moscow Commercial Court of April 12, 2019, by which at the request of the bankruptcy commissioner of Nastyusha company a bankruptcy case was initiated against the businessman.

Earlier, in June 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court dismissed a request to seize Ananyev’s property worth 2.8 billion rubles ($38 million at the current exchange rate) when examining his bankruptcy case.

At that time the court established that the applicant had not presented evidence proving that the failure to take interim measures could complicate or make impossible the execution of the respective judicial act.

However, on May 29, 2019, the Moscow Commercial Court satisfied an application of Promsvyazbank seeking to seize the property of the former owners of the bank, Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs, in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles ($3.8 billion) in the framework of a claim to recover losses in the amount of 282.2 billion rubles from twelve former top managers of the bank.

On December 15, 2017, the Central Bank of Russia introduced a temporary administration for the management of Promsvyazbank. The functions of the provisional administration were entrusted to the Management Company of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund.

As a measure aimed at improving the financial stability of the bank and ensuring the continuity of its activities in the banking services market, it is planned that the Central Bank will participate as an investor using the funds of the Banking Sector Consolidation Fund.

In October 2019 the Moscow City Court upheld the arrest of Alexey and Dmitry Ananyevs in absentia in a criminal case over embezzlement on an especially large scale, as the press service of the court informed RAPSI.

On September 10, 2019, a first instance court ruled to detain the Ananyevs for two months. The term of detention is to be calculated from the date they are apprehended.