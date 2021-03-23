Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/03/2021 23:31

News

Print this

Two defendants in $1 bln Promsvyazbank embezzlement case arrested in absentia

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Arrest, Court, Promsvyazbank, Russia
16:17 23/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – A court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for two defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to Promsvyazbank, involving the credit organization’s ex-owner Dmitry Ananyev, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The defendants, Batraz Pliyev and Ukrainian citizen Ivan Pidluzhny, are charged with large-scale embezzlement committed by an organized group with the use of job position.

Dmitry Ananyev and his brother Alexey are defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to the credit organization.

Investigators believe that in 2017 the Ananyev brothers created a criminal group to embezzle funds of the bank after the Central Bank of Russia had revealed numerous violations in the credit organization. Ordered by Dmitry Ananyev in December 2017, the accomplices made payments in favor of a firm registered in Amsterdam for securities allegedly acquired from it, including Promsvyazbank shares and bonds issued by other legal entities controlled by the bankers. The deal was registered through fictious purchase and sale contracts.

Thus, they withdrew 87.2 million rubles from Russia’s financial circulation in several hours and transferred to Cyprus. Later, the Ananyev brothers laundered and managed the money at sole discretion, according to the investigation.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court issued an arrest warrant for Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev in absentia. They are on the international wanted list.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Two defendants in $1 bln Promsvyazbank embezzlement case arrested in absentia

16:17 23/03/2021 A court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for two defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to Promsvyazbank, involving the credit organization’s ex-owner Dmitry Ananyev.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

State Duma MPs propose seizure of illegally acquired funds in officials’ bank accounts

16:06 23/03/2021 A bill establishing that the funds officials have in their bank accounts may be seized if the owners fail to confirm that those funds were acquired legally has been submitted to the State Duma.

Two defendants in $1 bln Promsvyazbank embezzlement case arrested in absentia

16:17 23/03/2021 A court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for two defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to Promsvyazbank, involving the credit organization’s ex-owner Dmitry Ananyev.

Bill to block websites with money transfers to online casinos brought before State Duma

15:48 23/03/2021 A draft law envisaging out-of-court blocking of websites wherethrough funds are transferred to the benefit of illegal online casinos and lotteries has been submitted to the lower house of Russian parliament.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100