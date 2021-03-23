Two defendants in $1 bln Promsvyazbank embezzlement case arrested in absentia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:17 23/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – A court has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for two defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to Promsvyazbank, involving the credit organization’s ex-owner Dmitry Ananyev, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

The defendants, Batraz Pliyev and Ukrainian citizen Ivan Pidluzhny, are charged with large-scale embezzlement committed by an organized group with the use of job position.

Dmitry Ananyev and his brother Alexey are defendants in a case over illegal siphoning abroad over 87 billion rubles (over $1 billion) belonging to the credit organization.

Investigators believe that in 2017 the Ananyev brothers created a criminal group to embezzle funds of the bank after the Central Bank of Russia had revealed numerous violations in the credit organization. Ordered by Dmitry Ananyev in December 2017, the accomplices made payments in favor of a firm registered in Amsterdam for securities allegedly acquired from it, including Promsvyazbank shares and bonds issued by other legal entities controlled by the bankers. The deal was registered through fictious purchase and sale contracts.

Thus, they withdrew 87.2 million rubles from Russia’s financial circulation in several hours and transferred to Cyprus. Later, the Ananyev brothers laundered and managed the money at sole discretion, according to the investigation.

In September 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court issued an arrest warrant for Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev in absentia. They are on the international wanted list.



