New murder-related probe launched into Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov

17:37 15/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 15 (RAPSI) – Investigators have opened a new criminal case against Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov over incitement of murder, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to investigators, in 1998, members of one of Bykov’s gangs were induced by him to kill a 48-year local resident and acquaintance of the entrepreneur. They shot the man dead and fled the scene.

In September, the Sverdlovsk District Court of Krasnoyarsk sentenced Bykov to 13 years in penal colony for double murder. Jurors found him guilty of organizing the murder of two residents of Krasnoyarsk, Kirill Voytenko and Alexander Naumov, in 1994. The jurors also considered that the businessman did not deserve leniency.

The court and investigators have established that in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

Bykov is also stands charged with the creation of a criminal community. Investigators allege that in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

Currently, an investigation against Bykov is underway in the criminal cases where the businessman is accused of incitement to attempt and commit murder for hire, grave tax evasion, and leading a criminal gang.