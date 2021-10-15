Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
15/10/2021 22:16

News

Print this

New murder-related probe launched into Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov

Context
Tags: Murder, Investigative Committee, Anatoly Bykov, Krasnoyarsk, Russia
17:37 15/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 15 (RAPSI) – Investigators have opened a new criminal case against Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov over incitement of murder, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to investigators, in 1998, members of one of Bykov’s gangs were induced by him to kill a 48-year local resident and acquaintance of the entrepreneur. They shot the man dead and fled the scene.

In September, the Sverdlovsk District Court of Krasnoyarsk sentenced Bykov to 13 years in penal colony for double murder. Jurors found him guilty of organizing the murder of two residents of Krasnoyarsk, Kirill Voytenko and Alexander Naumov, in 1994. The jurors also considered that the businessman did not deserve leniency.

The court and investigators have established that in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

Bykov is also stands charged with the creation of a criminal community. Investigators allege that in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead. 

Currently, an investigation against Bykov is underway in the criminal cases where the businessman is accused of incitement to attempt and commit murder for hire, grave tax evasion, and leading a criminal gang.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

New murder-related probe launched into Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov

17:37 15/10/2021 Investigators have opened a new criminal case against Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov over incitement of murder
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Cabinet backs ban on persons involved in extremism to work as pilots and flight attendants

15:29 15/10/2021 The Government Commission on Legislative Activities has approved an initiative to ban those involved in extremist activities, including those who publish posts on social networks that incite hatred and enmity, from working as pilots or flight attendants.

State Duma backs United Russia bill on fines to persons abandoning pets

12:52 15/10/2021 The draft law introducing fines to be paid by persons abandoning their pets, which had been developed by political party United Russia, was supported by the Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environment Protection of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

Russian hematologist granted $60k comensation for unfounded prosecution

13:46 15/10/2021 Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Friday ordered Russia’s Finance Ministry to pay well-known hematologist Elena Misyurina 4.3 million rubles ($60,000) in compensation for damage caused by unfounded criminal prosecution against her.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100