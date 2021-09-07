Prosecutors demand 15 years in jail for infamous Krasnoyarsk businessman Bykov

MOSCOW, September 6 (RAPSI) — State prosecutors called on Monday for businessman Anatoly Bykov be jailed for 14 years and 11 months for masterminding double homicide in 1994, RAPSI learnt in the courtroom.

Last week, jury found Bykov guilty of organizing the murder of two residents of Krasnoyarsk, Kirill Voytenko and Alexander Naumov. The jurors also considered that the businessman did not deserve leniency.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, in the first half of 1994, Alexander Naumov, a 23-year old member of a criminal group headed by Bykov, had a conflict with the gang leader because of unjust, according to him, dividing of the joint criminal income. Later, Bykov’s car was exploded. The businessman suspected Naumov and his friend Voytenko of the blast organization and decided to kill them. He ordered his acquaintance Vladimir Tatarenkov to organize the murder; the latter in turn involved his gang members in the crime. On July 24, 1994, Naumov and Voytenko were shot dead, investigators claimed.

Bykov is also stands charged with the creation of a criminal community. Investigators allege that in the summer of 2004, Bykov ordered his acquaintance to kill a 42-year resident of Krasnoyarsk, the founder of an industrial waste utilization firm, for an award of $50,000. On January 18, 2005, the killer shot the victim dead.

According to investigators, from 1993 to 1995 Bykov, in order to seize a leading position in the criminal circles of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, to control the activities of members of criminal groups and derive material benefit from this, rallied organized criminal groups around himself, including groups led by Vilor Struganov, Vladimir Tatarenkov and others.

Subsequently, Bykov coordinated the criminal activities of the organized criminal groups, divided the spheres of criminal influence and criminal proceeds between organized criminal groups in order to commit grave and especially grave crimes.

As it follows from the materials of the case, members of the organized criminal groups, headed by Bykov, committed murders of crime bosses Anatoly Artyushkov, Vladimir Filippov and a member of one of the criminal groups in Krasnoyarsk Yuri Khonin in order to capture and maintain a leading position in the criminal circles of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.