Jurors selected in crime lord murder case against two defendants

© The Moscow City Court's press service

11:33 13/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 13 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court has finished jury selection in a case over the 2009 murder of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov against two defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya, RAPSI has learnt from the court's press service.

The hearing is set for October 18.

The men are charged with murder and illegal ammunition trafficking.

According to the investigation, Ivankov, the so-called “thief-in-law,” who at the time was the top boss in the criminal hierarchy, was murdered on July 28, 2009.



