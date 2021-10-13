Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
13/10/2021 13:29

News

Print this

Jurors selected in crime lord murder case against two defendants

Context
Tags: Murder, Jury, Moscow City Court, Russia
11:33 13/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 13 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court has finished jury selection in a case over the 2009 murder of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov against two defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya, RAPSI has learnt from the court's press service.

The hearing is set for October 18.

The men are charged with murder and illegal ammunition trafficking.

According to the investigation, Ivankov, the so-called “thief-in-law,” who at the time was the top boss in the criminal hierarchy, was murdered on July 28, 2009.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Jurors selected in crime lord murder case against two defendants

11:33 13/10/2021 The Moscow City Court has finished jury selection in a case over the 2009 murder of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov against two defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Supreme Court overturns all decisions extending detention of businessman Ponomarev

13:20 13/10/2021 The Presidium of the Russian Supreme Court has canceled all lower courts’ decisions extending the term of detention of businessman Konstantin Ponomarev, known for his legal battles with IKEA.

Jurors selected in crime lord murder case against two defendants

11:33 13/10/2021 The Moscow City Court has finished jury selection in a case over the 2009 murder of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov against two defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya.

Vyacheslav Volodin reelected as State Duma Chairman

13:22 12/10/2021 Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday was reelected as the State Duma Chairman.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100