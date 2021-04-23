Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/04/2021 16:02

News

Print this

Prosecutor seeks 16 years in prison for crime lord murder case defendant

Context
Tags: Organized crime, Murder, Savelovsky District Court of Moscow, Moscow, Russia
11:37 23/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor demanded 16 years in high-security prison for Kakha Gazzayev, a defendant in the case over the killing of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov in July 2009, RAPSI was told in the Savelovsky District Court of Moscow on Friday. 

The man stands charged with murder and arms trafficking.

According to investigators, Gazzayev gave his accomplices a rifle for the killing. He personally participated in its transportation and storage. In the moment of thecrime he was on the scene and observed its border territory.

Currently, a case against two other defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya is pending in the Moscow City Court. It is to be considered by jury.

Ivankov, the so-called “thief-in-law,” who at the time was the top boss in the criminal hierarchy, was murdered on July 28, 2009.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prosecutor seeks 16 years in prison for crime lord murder case defendant

11:37 23/04/2021 A prosecutor demanded 16 years in high-security prison for Kakha Gazzayev, a defendant in the case over the killing of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov in July 2009.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Defendant in 2009 crime lord murder case sentenced to 14 years behind bars

15:33 23/04/2021 Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court on Friday sentenced Kakha Gazzayev, a defendant in the case over the killing of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov in July 2009, to 14 years in high-security prison.

Prosecutor seeks 16 years in prison for crime lord murder case defendant

11:37 23/04/2021 A prosecutor demanded 16 years in high-security prison for Kakha Gazzayev, a defendant in the case over the killing of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov in July 2009.

Meduza media outlet declared foreign agent

14:55 23/04/2021 The Justice Ministry added to the list of media acting as foreign agents, the Ministry’s press service reports Friday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100