Prosecutor seeks 16 years in prison for crime lord murder case defendant

11:37 23/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor demanded 16 years in high-security prison for Kakha Gazzayev, a defendant in the case over the killing of crime lord Vyacheslav “Yaponchik” Ivankov in July 2009, RAPSI was told in the Savelovsky District Court of Moscow on Friday.

The man stands charged with murder and arms trafficking.

According to investigators, Gazzayev gave his accomplices a rifle for the killing. He personally participated in its transportation and storage. In the moment of thecrime he was on the scene and observed its border territory.

Currently, a case against two other defendants Dzhambula Dzhanashia and Murtaza Shadaniya is pending in the Moscow City Court. It is to be considered by jury.

Ivankov, the so-called “thief-in-law,” who at the time was the top boss in the criminal hierarchy, was murdered on July 28, 2009.