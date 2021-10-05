Police to set reasonable term of ban to enter Russia for comic Mirzalizade

17:33 05/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 5 (RAPSI) – The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow on Tuesday overturned designation of the stay in Russia of stand-up comic Idrak Mirzalizade undesirable for life and ordered the Interior Ministry to set a reasonable term of the entry ban, his lawyer Sergey Badamshin told RAPSI.

Thus, the court granted the comic’s lawsuit challenging the police order in part,

In late August, the Interior Ministry declared the comic’s stay in Russia undesirable. Mirzalizade, a citizen of Belarus, challenged the ruling. In mid-September, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court suspended the Interior Ministry’s order designating the comic’s stay in Russia undesirable.

The man was found guilty of incitement of hatred and enmity equal to violation of human dignity on August 9.

A prosecutor’s check earlier revealed that the man publicly voiced statements containing linguistic and psychological signs of violation of dignity of a group of people on account of ethnic descent. Video with the statements was published on one of the social networks in the public domain.