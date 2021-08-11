Stand-up comic loses appeal against sentence for xenophobic jokes about Russians

13:35 11/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 11 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by stand-up comic Idrak Mirzalizade, who had been placed in administrative detention for 10 days for insulting Russian people on account of ethnic descent, against his sentence, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The man was found guilty of incitement of hatred and enmity equal to violation of human dignity on August 9.

A prosecutor’s check earlier revealed that the man publicly voiced statements containing linguistic and psychological signs of violation of dignity of a group of people on account of ethnic descent. Video with the statements was published on one of the social networks in the public domain.