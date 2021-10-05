Moscow court to notify Facebook on claim of footballer Khokhlov under Hague Convention

MOSCOW, October 5 (RAPSI) — A court in Moscow, in accordance with the Hague Convention, will notify Facebook Inc about the claim of football coach Dmitry Khokhlov seeking to recover from the company 150 million rubles ($2 million) in compensation for non-pecuniary damage suffered due to the blocking of posts and comments, which mention his name.

The Moscow Solntsevsky District Court said the procedure is to be completed within more than three months, so the next hearing has been postponed until February 7, 2022, , the press service of the court told RAPSI.

The court granted the petition of Khokhlov's representative to notify Facebook Inc in accordance with the Convention of November 15, 1965 on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil and Commercial Matters, according to a representative of the court.

Khokhlov also seeks that the respondent was obliged to unblock all mentions of his name in posts and comments on Facebook social network.

The reason for blocking posts and comments on the social network mentioning the footballer’s last name was the consonance of his name with the dismissive nickname of the Ukrainians, according to the statement.