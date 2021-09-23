Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian ex-footballer files suit against Facebook over blocking posts with his last name

Tags: Damages, Internet, Facebook, Russia
17:37 22/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) — A court in Moscow is to hear a lawsuit of football coach and former football player of the Russian national team Dmitry Khokhlov seeking to recover from Facebook 150 million rubles ($2 million) in compensation for non-pecuniary damage suffered due to the blocking of posts and comments, which mention his name, the press service of the court told RAPSI.

The Moscow Solntsevsky District Court is to hold the respective proceedings on October 5.

Khokhlov also seeks that the respondent was obliged to unblock all mentions of his name in posts and comments on Facebook social network. 

The reason for blocking posts and comments on the social network mentioning the footballer’s last name was the consonance of his name with the dismissive nickname of the Ukrainians, according to the statement.

