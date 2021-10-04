Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Appeal against top cybersecurity executive's detention in treason case set for October 21

Tags: Treason, Cybersecurity, Moscow City Court, Ilya Sachkov, Russia
14:59 04/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 4 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal filed against detention of the founder of a leading Russian cybersecurity company Ilya Sachkov charged with treason on October 21, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

The head of Group-IB was arrested and placed in detention in late September for two months. Details of the case have not been disclosed as the case is classified.

Group-IB is one of the most prominent Russian cyber security firms. Sachkov took part in the expert committees of Russia’s State Duma, Foreign Ministry and other bodies. Sberbank, Tinkoff Bank, Baring Vostok, Roscosmos, Chamber of Commerce and Industry.


Appeal against top cybersecurity executive's detention in treason case set for October 21

14:59 04/10/2021 The Moscow City Court will hear an appeal filed against detention of the founder of a leading Russian cybersecurity company Ilya Sachkov charged with treason on October 21.
