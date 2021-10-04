Top cybersecurity executive challenges detention in treason case

12:04 04/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 4 (RAPSI) - The chief executive of a leading Russian cybersecurity company Ilya Sachkov has filed an appeal against his detention in a treason case, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court.

The head of Group-IB was arrested and placed in detention in late September for two months. Details of the case have not been disclosed as the case is classified.

The appeal against detention will be considered by the Moscow City Court.

Group-IB is one of the most prominent Russian cyber security firms. Sachkov took part in the expert committees of Russia’s State Duma, Foreign Ministry and other bodies. Sberbank, Tinkoff Bank, Baring Vostok, Roscosmos, Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



