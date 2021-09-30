Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/09/2021 18:31

Sentence of Navalny’s ally Sobol in sanitary code breach case upheld

Tags: Rally, Violation, Sanitary and Epidemiology, Moscow City Court, Lyubov Sobol, Moscow, Russia
16:50 30/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 30 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld sentence given to Lyubov Sobol, an ally of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny, for abetting violation of sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In August, the Preobrazhensky District Court restricted Sobol of liberty for 1.5 years. The woman was prohibited from leaving home at night, from 10 pm to 6 am, changing permanent place of living without notifying a specialized state body, participating in mass and other events and travelling outside Moscow and Moscow Region.

Previously, prosecution demanded 2 years of restriction of liberty for Sobol.

According to the Moscow police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Russia’s capital on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.


