Navalny’s associate Sobol appeals sentence in sanitary code breach case

© Moscow's Perovsky District Court

16:18 21/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – Lyubov Sobol, an ally of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny, has challenged her sentence for abetting violation of sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter.

The Moscow City Court will hear the appeal on September 30, RAPSI has learnt in the court’s press service.

In early August, the Preobrazhensky District Court restricted Sobol of liberty for 1.5 years. The woman was prohibited from leaving home at night, from 10 pm to 6 am, changing permanent place of living without notifying a specialized state body, participating in mass and other events and travelling outside Moscow and Moscow Region.

Previously, prosecution demanded 2 years of restriction of liberty for Sobol.

According to the Moscow police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Russia’s capital on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.



