02/08/2021 15:33

News

Verdict in sanitary code breach case against Navalny’s ally Sobol set for August 3

Tags: Sanitary and Epidemiology, Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Lyubov Sobol, Russia, Moscow
12:00 02/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 2 (RAPSI) – The Preobrazhensky District Court will deliver sentence in a case over abetting violation of sanitary norms at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Alexey Navalny, on August 3, RAPSI learnt from the court’s press service.

Previously, prosecution demanded 2 years of restriction of liberty for Sobol. In particular, the prosecutor seeks to ban her from leaving home at night, from 10 pm to 6 am, participating in mass and other events and going outside the district of her living.

The woman is under restraining order. She is prohibited from leaving home from 8 pm to 6 am, communicating about the investigation online, sending and receiving mails.

Sobol stands charged with breaching sanitary and epidemiological rules. She could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

According to police, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the Moscow rally. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.

Verdict in sanitary code breach case against Navalny's ally Sobol set for August 3

