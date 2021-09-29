Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Google fined $90,000 for breaching information access guarding

Context
17:12 29/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 29 (RAPSI) - A magistrate judge on Wednesday fined Google LLC 6.5 million rubles ($90,000) for two cases of violating the order of the restriction of access to information, RAPSI was told in the Tagansky District Court of Moscow.

Two fines in the amount of 2.5 and 4 million rubles respectively were imposed on the company, according to the statement.

One more similar case against Google is set for November 8.


