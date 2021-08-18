Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
18/08/2021 12:18

News

Print this

Google fined $200,000 by Russian court for refusal to delete prohibited information

Context
Tags: Internet, Violation, Information, Fine, Google, Russia
10:29 18/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge of Moscow’s Tagansky district has fined Google 14 million rubles (about $200,000) for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from a messenger, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press service.

The company has been found guilty of failure to delete information or Internet page when obliged by Russian law.

According to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, Google was earlier notified of its obligation to remove banned information, however the company failed to restrict access to it within 24 hours and became subject to fines.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Google fined $200,000 by Russian court for refusal to delete prohibited information

10:29 18/08/2021 A magistrate judge of Moscow’s Tagansky district has fined Google 14 million rubles (about $200,000) for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from a messenger.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Google fined $200,000 by Russian court for refusal to delete prohibited information

10:29 18/08/2021 A magistrate judge of Moscow’s Tagansky district has fined Google 14 million rubles (about $200,000) for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from a messenger.

Late ex-owner of Spartak hockey club owes nearly $3 mln to company - court

11:33 18/08/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has granted a 196.6-million-ruble (about $3 million) debt claim filed by Synergetic Projects against the late insolvent businessman and former vice-president and owner of Spartak hockey club Gelani Tovbulatov.

Moscow court extends detention of ex-Governor of Penza Region charged with graft

16:43 17/08/2021 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Tuesday extended detention of ex-governor of Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev charged with receiving bribes in the amount of 31 million rubles (over $420,000) until November 20.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100