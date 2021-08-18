Google fined $200,000 by Russian court for refusal to delete prohibited information

18/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge of Moscow’s Tagansky district has fined Google 14 million rubles (about $200,000) for refusal to delete information banned by Russian legislation from a messenger, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press service.

The company has been found guilty of failure to delete information or Internet page when obliged by Russian law.

According to Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, Google was earlier notified of its obligation to remove banned information, however the company failed to restrict access to it within 24 hours and became subject to fines.