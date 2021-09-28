Moscow City Court upholds stay of businessman Baturin in detention until winter

17:58 27/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 27 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld extension of detention of businessman Viktor Baturin, who stands charged with attempted fraud, until December 1, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The entrepreneur pleads not guilty.

Baturin was arrested on July 1. A criminal case against the businessman was opened upon an application filed by his sister Elena Baturina, the widow of late ex-mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov and one of the richest women in Russia. Earlier, the Baturins headed Inteco construction company.

In 2011, Moscow’s Presnensky District Court found Baturin guilty of fraud when selling premises in Moscow and sentenced him to a 3-year suspended term and a 300,000-ruble fine ($4,000).