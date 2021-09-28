Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/09/2021 03:50

News

Print this

Moscow City Court upholds stay of businessman Baturin in detention until winter

Context
Tags: Fraud, Moscow City Court, Viktor Baturin, Russia
17:58 27/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 27 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld extension of detention of businessman Viktor Baturin, who stands charged with attempted fraud, until December 1, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The entrepreneur pleads not guilty.

Baturin was arrested on July 1. A criminal case against the businessman was opened upon an application filed by his sister Elena Baturina, the widow of late ex-mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov and one of the richest women in Russia. Earlier, the Baturins headed Inteco construction company.

In 2011, Moscow’s Presnensky District Court found Baturin guilty of fraud when selling premises in Moscow and sentenced him to a 3-year suspended term and a 300,000-ruble fine ($4,000).

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow City Court upholds stay of businessman Baturin in detention until winter

17:58 27/09/2021 The Moscow City Court on Monday upheld extension of detention of businessman Viktor Baturin, who stands charged with attempted fraud, until December 1.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Organizer of fatal Elbrus ascent makes full confession as part of case

16:29 27/09/2021 An organizer of the ascent of the mountain Elbrus on Monday voluntary surrendered and made full confession in a case over the death of five tourists during their climbing.

Long prison term given to Russian historian for student murder upheld

14:31 27/09/2021 The St. Petersburg City Court on Monday upheld sentence passed on Russian historian Sokolov, who had received 12.5 years in high-security prison for killing his postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko and arms trafficking.

Bill on improvement of public authority reaches State Duma

16:59 27/09/2021 A draft of a new law on regional power, which lifts the ban on governors from being elected for two consecutive terms and contains a number of other innovations, has been submitted to the State Duma.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100