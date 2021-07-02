Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Businessman Baturin detained on fraud attempt charges until fall

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Fraud, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Viktor Baturin, Moscow, Russia
16:11 02/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Friday ordered detention of businessman Viktor Baturin, who stands charged with attempted fraud, until September 1, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The entrepreneur denies guilt.

Baturin was arrested on July 1. He is the elder brother of Elena Baturina, the widow of late ex-mayor of Moscow Yury Luzhkov and one of the richest women in Russia. Earlier, the Baturins headed Inteco construction company.

In 2011, Moscow’s Presnensky District Court found Baturin guilty of fraud when selling premises in Moscow and sentencedd him to a 3-year suspended term and a 300,000-ruble fine ($4,000).

