28/09/2021 03:50

Organizer of fatal Elbrus ascent makes full confession as part of case

Tags: Safety rules, Tourism, Investigative Committee, Russia
16:29 27/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 27 (RAPSI) – An organizer of the ascent of the mountain Elbrus on Monday voluntary surrendered and made full confession in a case over the death of five tourists during their climbing, the Investigative Committee’s press service told RAPSI.

During his questioning, the ascent organizer gave detailed confessionary statements. Investigators arrested him, the statement reads.

Investigators believe that on September 23, 2021, a group of 23 people began to climb Mount Elbrus. At the first stage of the ascent, several people stopped further ascent and headed down. The remaining 19 people, despite the worsening weather conditions, continued to climb the mountain. At about 14 hours, a strong wind and a blizzard began, the group found itself in poor visibility up to 1 meter and temperatures below -20°C. On the descent, according to the decision of the guides, the group split up. During the descent, five people died, according to preliminary data, hypothermia was the cause of their deaths, the body noted in its statement.

The rest of the group was evacuated by rescuers. These people are currently receiving medical assistance.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated over provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, what inadvertently entailed the death of two or more persons.

 

