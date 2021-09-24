Russian investigators open criminal case over death of 5 climbers on mountain Elbrus

© flickr.com/ Mir'ritil

12:52 24/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) - The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday initiated a criminal case on the death of five people caused by bad weather when they had attempted to ascent Mount Elbrus, the body's press service reports.

Investigators believe that on September 23, 2021, a group of 23 people began to climb Mount Elbrus. At the first stage of the ascent, several people stopped further ascent and headed down. The remaining 19 people, despite the worsening weather conditions, continued to climb the mountain. At about 14 hours, a strong wind and a blizzard began, the group found itself in poor visibility up to 1 meter and temperatures below -20°C. On the descent, according to the decision of the guides, the group split up. During the descent, five people died, according to preliminary data, hypothermia was the cause of their deaths, the body noted in its statement.

The rest of the group was evacuated by rescuers. These people are currently receiving medical assistance.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated over provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, what inadvertently entailed the death of two or more persons.