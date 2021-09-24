Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/09/2021 16:05

News

Print this

Russian investigators open criminal case over death of 5 climbers on mountain Elbrus

Tags: Safety rules, Investigation, Case, Investigative Committee, Russia
12:52 24/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) - The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday initiated a criminal case on the death of five people caused by bad weather when they had attempted to ascent Mount Elbrus, the body's press service reports.

Investigators believe that on September 23, 2021, a group of 23 people began to climb Mount Elbrus. At the first stage of the ascent, several people stopped further ascent and headed down. The remaining 19 people, despite the worsening weather conditions, continued to climb the mountain. At about 14 hours, a strong wind and a blizzard began, the group found itself in poor visibility up to 1 meter and temperatures below -20°C. On the descent, according to the decision of the guides, the group split up. During the descent, five people died, according to preliminary data, hypothermia was the cause of their deaths, the body noted in its statement.

The rest of the group was evacuated by rescuers. These people are currently receiving medical assistance.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated over provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life and health of consumers, what inadvertently entailed the death of two or more persons.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian investigators open criminal case over death of 5 climbers on mountain Elbrus

12:52 24/09/2021 The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday initiated a criminal case on the death of five people caused by bad weather when they had attempted to ascent Mount Elbrus.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Number of prisoners reduced in Russia by 11,300 since start of 2020 – Supreme Court

14:01 24/09/2021 The number of convicted persons serving sentence in Russia’s penitentiary facilities has decreased by 11,300 since the beginning of the year, the Supreme Court’s Chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev has announced during the XVI meeting of the SCO Supreme Courts’ heads.

Russian investigators open criminal case over death of 5 climbers on mountain Elbrus

12:52 24/09/2021 The Russian Investigative Committee on Friday initiated a criminal case on the death of five people caused by bad weather when they had attempted to ascent Mount Elbrus.

Russia’s Central Election Commission to check all election fraud reports

13:46 24/09/2021 The Central Election Commission will check all complaints about alleged cases of election fraud, the Commission’s Chair Ella Pamfilova has announced.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100