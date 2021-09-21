Recovery of over $800 from Navalny’s ally in favor of businessman Prigozhin upheld

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Tuesday upheld a ruling ordering Vladimir Milov, one of the allies of Alexey Navalny, to pay businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin 60,000 rubles (over $800) as part of a defamation dispute, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In June, Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court recognized content published by Milov on Navalny Live YouTube channel as false and defaming, ordered the defendant to delete it in 10 days and to pay the compensation to the entrepreneur.

Moreover, the court set penalty in the amount of 1,000 rubles per day for failure to comply with the court ruling in time.

Milov accused Prigozhin of the sexual molestation of minors in the disputed video.

Earlier, Moscow’s Lyublinsky District Court recovered 350,000 rubles (about $5,000) from Milov as part of another lawsuit filed by Prigozhin.



